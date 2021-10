An earthquake of 6.4 M at a depth of 23 km occurred on 15 October at 2.44 UTC (13.44 local time) offshore between the Islands of Nggatokae and Pavuvu (Solomon Islands). The epicentre was located 85 km southeast of Yandina Town (Pavuvu Island).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 5,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

According to media reports, there are no reports of casualties or damage.