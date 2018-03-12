12 Mar 2018

Solomon Islands Digital Contact Platform (DCP)

Infographic
from Government of Solomon Islands
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.76 MB)

In any emergency, having an accurate contact list of responders is critical to help coordinate an effective response. In most operations, however, such lists are usually out-of-date, leading to missed commnications and frustrated responders. To address this problem we’ve adopted Humanitarian ID, a new approach to managing contact information that puts you in control. Humanitarian ID works on your desktop, laptop and mobile device and has been designed to help humanitarian professionals connect, communicate and collaborate.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.