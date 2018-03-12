Solomon Islands Digital Contact Platform (DCP)
In any emergency, having an accurate contact list of responders is critical to help coordinate an effective response. In most operations, however, such lists are usually out-of-date, leading to missed commnications and frustrated responders. To address this problem we’ve adopted Humanitarian ID, a new approach to managing contact information that puts you in control. Humanitarian ID works on your desktop, laptop and mobile device and has been designed to help humanitarian professionals connect, communicate and collaborate.