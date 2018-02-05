Solomon Island National Situation Report No.1 - Heavy Rain and Flooding (28 January 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

Severe weather update and Tropical low advice still in force for the Solomon Islands

Chances of cyclone developing downgraded to low

Reported wind damage to houses in Malaita, Renbel, Isabel, and Makira provinces

Reported flood damage to food gardens in Malaita, Renbel, Isabel, and Makira provinces

Priority Provinces are Renbel, Makira, Guadalcanal, Malaita, and Isabel

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

General Situation

The Tropical low is moving South Southeast at 14 knots and is located at 180NM Southwest of Rennell. Gale force wind expected over Renbel and Makira. Rough seas and moderate swell are expected over Guadalcanal. Most of the Islands will still be experiencing heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding or flooding.