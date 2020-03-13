RSIPF assists in the search for missing people following landslide which already killed two people in west Guadalcanal

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have been deployed to Lambi, west Guadalcanal today to investigate a land slide which has reportedly covered eight people following the current bad weather affecting the whole country.

Initial reports say eight people including children were covered by the land slide when it washed down to the village from a nearby hill yesterday (12 March 2020). Two dead bodies have already been recovered while the others are still missing.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau says, “Our officers arrived at Lambi this morning by patrol boat and are helping members of the surrounding communities to continue the search for the missing people. More officers are being deployed from Honiara to join in the search.”

“My condolence to the immediate families, friends and relatives for the loss of their loved ones in this sad incident.”

“I call on people throughout the country to listen to warnings of heavy rain and the bad weather from the Met Service being broadcast especially through the SIBC and other radio stations. Take all necessary precautions including those living on hillsides to move to more firmer ground and people living along riversides and streams to move away from the water,” says Acting Commissioner Mangau

“If you are at sea and need help, contact the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685, or toll free 977. You can also call the Police Communication Centre on 23666 or toll free 999.”

“Road users in Honiara and throughout the provinces are also advised to take safety measures when travelling on the roads as we experience bad weather throughout the country. Please do not cross flooded rivers or streams at unknown depth,” Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

“Given the slippery road conditions, pedestrians are also encouraged to take care when walking along the foot paths. Children are encouraged not to play along the roadsides. Parents are reminded to keep your children away from flooded rivers or streams.”

“We do not want to lose any more lives during this bad weather. Let us all work together to make sure of everyone’s safety and security,” says Acting Commissioner Mangau