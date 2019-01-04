Pacific: TD03F and Tropical Cyclone Penny Information bulletin

The situation

Fiji Meteorological Services shared early warning on Tropical Disturbance 03F on 29 December 2018 located about 500 nautical miles/ 926km east of Honiara Solomon Island. The global models picked up the systems gradually move it southeast with further intensification. Both Fiji Meteorological services and Solomon Islands Meteorological Services (SIMS) had issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings to the public. The system was later upgraded to a Tropical Depression on 31 December and continued its predicted track south southeast heading towards Fiji waters.

Reports of localised flooding occurred in the Central Province, and Malaita with mostly gusty winds and heavy rain causing floods and affecting food gardens in the two areas mentioned above.

Additionally, Solomon Islands is also facing heavy rain and flash flooding in some of its provinces due to Tropical Cyclone (TC) Penny. TC Penny lies over the Coral Sea, of Australia, well away from the Queensland coast as a category 2 system. TC Penny is expected to remain off the coast throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.

There has been reports that more than 200 homes and properties in Malaita were reportedly damage when strong wind and heavy rain pounded the province on New Year’s night.

Solomon Islands:

The Solomon Islands Red Cross Society through its Disaster Risk Management, logistics and Branch teams have been on standby with emergency operations centres being set up at headquarters and two branches namely Malaita and Western provinces. Reports received from both branches and volunteers around the country have indicated destruction and damages to dwellings and food gardens with the latter being more widespread. The National HQ emergency operations centre has been in constant communication with the Meteorology Service and National Disaster Management Office regarding information received and possible response collaboration. SIRCS has drafted a plan of action that is currently being adapted to DREF template and the request for allocation will be made soon.