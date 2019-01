Heavy Rain Warning Number Sixteen (4 Jan 2019)

HEAVY RAIN WARNING NUMBER SIXTEEN ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 7:00AM THIS MORNING ON FRIDAY 04TH JANUARY 2019.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING REMAINS ENFORCE FOR ALL PROVINCES.

SITUATION:

A TROUGH LIES OVER THE SOLOMON ISLANDS AND LINKS TO TROPICAL CYCLONE PENNY (CATEGORY 2) WITH A CENTRAL PRESSURE OF 988 HECTOPASCALS, AT 5AM THIS MORNING, WAS LOCATED NEAR 16.1 DEGREES LATITUDE SOUTH AND 154.6 DEGREES LONGITUDE EAST. THIS IS APPROXIMATELY 373 NAUTICAL MILES (691 KILOMETRES) SOUTHWEST OF RENNELL ISLAND (CORAL SEA). CYCLONE PENNY IS MOVING EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 11 KNOTS (20KM/H).

ASSOCIATED HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT THE SOLOMON ISLANDS. SUCH HEAVY RAIN CAN LEAD TO FLASH FLOOD OR FLOODING AND POSSIBLE LANDSLIDE OVER COMMUNITIES LIVING NEAR HILL SLOPES, CLOSE TO LARGE RIVERS, STREAMS AND LOW LYING AREAS.

PEOPLE LIVING NEAR HILL SLOPES, CLOSE TO RIVERS, STREAMS AND LOW LYING AREAS ARE THEREFORE STRONGLY ADVISED TO TAKE SAFETY MEASURES TO AVOID DANGER AND LOSS OF LIVES AND PROPERTY.

MOTORISTS ARE ALSO ADVISED TO USE EXTREME CAUTION WHEN TRAVELLING ON ROAD. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS RIVERS AND LARGE STREAMS OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

NEXT UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED AT 7:00PM THIS EVENING. DATE: 04TH JANUARY 2019.