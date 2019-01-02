Heavy Rain Warning Number Eleven (1 Jan 2019)

Heavy Rain WARNING Number ELEVEN issued by the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service at 7:00pm this Evening on Tuesday 1st January 2019.

A Heavy Rain warning is still in force for All Provinces.

Situation: At 5:00pm this evening a Tropical Low with a central pressure of 998 hectopascals was re-located near 10.1 degrees latitude south and 165.2 degrees longitude east. This is located approximately 49 nautical miles (91 kilometres) northwest of Santa Cruz Island, Temotu Province. The system is moving east at 07knots.

Associated Heavy Rain is expected to affect the Solomon Islands.

Such heavy rain can lead to flash flood or flooding and possible landslide over Communities living near hill slopes, close to large rivers, streams and low lying areas.

People living near hill slopes, close to rivers, streams and low lying areas are therefore strongly advised to take safety measures to avoid danger and loss of lives and property.

Motorists are also advised to use extreme caution when travelling on road. Do not attempt to cross rivers and large streams of unknown depth.

Next update will be issued at 7:00am tomorrow morning.

Date: Tuesday 1st January 2019.

Source: Supplied by Solomon Islands Meteorological Service