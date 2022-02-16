Deployment of Royal Australian Air Force to support Solomon Islands COVID-19 response

Joint media release with:

Hon Peter Dutton MP, Minister for Defence

Senator the Hon Zed Seselja, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Australia has today deployed two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-27J Spartan cargo aircraft to Solomon Islands to deliver medical and other essential supplies to provinces experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The C-27Js, which will deploy in response to a request from the Solomon Islands Government, will also be used to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and emergency food aid to the provinces hardest hit by the pandemic.

The aircraft will also support the delivery of six Australian-supplied ‘bricks’ of medical equipment and consumables to be distributed in provincial hospitals.

The deployment will be undertaken in close partnership with the Solomon Islands Government.

The 15 cubic metre “bricks”, currently being assembled in Brisbane, contain oxygen equipment and consumables, medication and PPE specifically designed to provide care to those unwell with COVID-19.

An Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) deployed to Solomon Islands last month, continues to work in partnership with Health officials in Honiara to meet critical health needs.

The deployment of the C-27Js complements Australia’s support efforts to date, which include the provision of 300,800 AstraZeneca vaccine doses, and 19 tonnes of emergency medical supplies – including 100 oxygen concentrators.

