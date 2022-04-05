Braving the Storms: East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, April 2022 [EN/ID/VI]

Just as the East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region was weathering recurrent COVID storms, 3 new clouds have gathered over the economic horizon: financial tightening in the U.S., structural slowdown in China, and the war in Ukraine. These difficulties should not, however, obscure the new avenues for growth in the region through trade and innovation. The April 2022 issue of the World Bank’s EAP Economic Update suggests bold reforms to avert the risks and grasp the opportunities.