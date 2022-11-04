ADRA South Pacific Regional Case Studies of Cash Programs: Solomon Island & Tonga (October 2022)

Case Studies of Cash Programs Learnings and Overcoming Challenges

What other forms of assistance were considered and why was cash selected?

Solomon Island

ADRA SI partnered with Solomon Islands Postal Services for the utilization of their ewallet money transfer platform. Ezi Pei mobile wallet (Check out www.ezipei.com for more information)

Ezi Pei was selected because target population use before the system with the Government and other organizations.

Tonga

Cash was selected because not all beneficiaries has bank card or mobile phone.

Learnings

The Government provided beneficiaries list and it helped to prioritize the most vulnerable.

ADRA used Blanket approach, ADRA team distributed Cash to all households in the community- No one left behind.