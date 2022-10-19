UNHCR Slovenia Factsheet, September 2022

The arrival of more than 8,000 refugees from Ukraine coupled with almost 5,000 new asylum applications from other nationalities has strained reception capacities in the country.

Afghanistan continues to be among the top countries of origin for new arrivals, aside from Ukraine. The recorded numbers of people arriving from India, Burundi and Cuba have also sharply increased.

Slovenia remains a welcoming environment for refugees. Access to financial aid and rental subsidies, as well as access to other social rights is being provided to refugees.

HIGHLIGHTS

5,519 individuals assisted

by UNHCR and its partners. Temporary Protection seekers/holders, asylum-seekers and refugees had access to legal assistance, psychosocial counselling, call centre, accommodation support and support to improve their access to social, education, housing and labour market rights and opportunities.

1 Mobile Blue Dot was established, a one-stop safe space to provide protection and support, including information and counselling to refugees across Slovenia.

24 Protection monitoring visits were conducted to border police stations, as well as to detention centres and accommodation facilities for refugees and asylum-seekers

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 8,171 refugees from Ukraine are currently present in Slovenia while 7,768 are registered for temporary protection. Among them, 50% are women and 37% are children. In addition, 403 persons fleeing Ukraine have applied for asylum.

Reception monitoring: UNHCR regularly visits reception centres for refugees from Ukraine throughout the country and follows up on the findings with relevant authorities. UNHCR has advocated for decent reception conditions for all asylum seekers.

Education: 39% of refugee children from Ukraine are enrolled in pre-school, primary school, and secondary school education.

Awareness raising: UNHCR is supporting NGO Ključ in organizing awareness raising sessions on human trafficking.

Reception facilities: UNHCR provided furniture for the reception facilities in Logatec and Postojna to improve the living conditions of up to 470 refugees who can be accommodated there.