UNHCR: Slovenia Bi-annual Fact Sheet, February 2021

Slovenia is a gateway to northern and western European countries, with considerable transit movements across its territory, both of migrants as well as persons seeking international protection.

In 2020, 3,472 asylum applications were registered, a 4% decrease compared to the number of applications registered in 2019. More than 80% of asylum-seekers absconded from the procedure.

Among unaccompanied asylumseeking children, the absconsion rate is as high as 98%. These children face high protection risks as they are exposed to exploitation by smugglers and traffickers.