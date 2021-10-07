Commissioner Lenarčič takes part in earthquake exercise with emergency responders from Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia

Today, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič takes part in the SIQUAKE2020 full-scale exercise in Ljubljana, Slovenia alongside members of the Slovenian government. In this full-scale field exercise, the EU is preparing emergency professionals from several Member States respond to an earthquake and test their abilities for a well-coordinated cross-border response.

“*Witnessing hundreds of European emergency responders coming together from all across the continent is really impressive. We have seen only recently in Croatia and Albania that the consequences of earthquakes are all too real. Therefore, preparing our towns and communities must be our number one priority. I would like to thank the Slovenian authorities for hosting this full-exercise and contribute to the EU’s disaster preparedness of European emergency personnel and capacities. When a disaster overwhelms a country’s capacity to respond, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism stands ready anytime to coordinate European assistance*”, said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Since 2001, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated more than 500 times to respond to emergencies. Responding to disasters requires efficient collaboration and a multi-skilled approach by all actors involved in emergency management.

Civil protection exercises are part of the Union Civil Protection Knowledge Network, a programme put in place to facilitate collection and sharing of knowledge, expertise, experience, lessons learnt and good practices to improve prevention, preparedness and response to crises.

Publication date

07/10/2021