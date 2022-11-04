UNHCR Slovakia: Ukraine refugee situation operational update (1 June - 30 September 2022)

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, over 820,000 people have crossed the border into Slovakia. Almost 90 per cent are women and children, but there are also older people and those who need urgent medical care or who have disabilities.

UNHCR’s response to the refugee crisis is multisectoral and focuses on protection, reception conditions, accommodation, and financial assistance for the most vulnerable groups.

UNHCR and partners are present at border crossing points and other locations where refugees are assisted, to provide information on rights and available services, and identify vulnerable refugees to refer them to relevant services.