Ukraine Situation: Slovak Protection Working Group Task Force on Trafficking in Persons

Terms of Reference

I. Background

In line with the Refugee Response Plan to the Ukraine Situation, Protection WG in Slovakia, chaired by UNHCR, and composed of UN and other international organizations and other stakeholders involved in the response, ensures efficient situational information management and supports country efforts in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts.

Furthermore, at the country level, thematic groups/task forces have been established to address critical issues (e.g. child protection, gender-based violence, health, etc.), with the aim of maximizing the effectiveness of responses and avoiding gaps and duplication. It is widely acknowledged that trafficking in persons (TiP) has been an existing protection concern. With the crisis and forced displacement, the vulnerability of the affected population against exploitation is exacerbated. Establishment of a task force on TiP, operating under the Protection Working Group, is proposed to support coordinated action to address these risks and ensure respect for victims’ rights throughout the response.

IOM has expressed interest chairing this TF, with active involvement of UNHCR, Slovak Catholic Charity (the national counter-trafficking hotline operator) and the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI)

Centre for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and for Crime Prevention, as well as other UN Agencies, relevant NGOs involved in the TiP topic, municipalities and other relevant state actors.

II. Objectives of the task force (TF) on TiP

a. To facilitate the compilation and sharing within the TF on TiP of situational information and evidence on risks of trafficking among the refugee population. Such information may be and shared with other partners for the purpose of informing and supporting government-led efforts to combat TiP and ensure respect for the rights of survivors/victims and people at risk, at country and regional level.

b. To support effective and coordinated action of partners involved in anti-trafficking responses at country level, in support of efforts of Government of Slovak Republic. This may include, among other things, work among TF participants on coordinated gaps and needs assessments, joint advocacy, coordinated and/or joint awareness-raising, capacity development, technical assistance and operational responses.

c. To provide practical recommendations and advice at the operational level to inform responses to identify, prevent, address and respond to risks and incidents of TiP, with a focus on ensuring respect for the rights of survivors and people at risk. This may also include supporting non-protection actors’ efforts in addressing vulnerability to exploitation.