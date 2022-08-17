Ukraine Response 2022 - Slovakia Surveys with Ukrainian nationals and TCNS crossing back to Ukraine, 19 April – 31 July 2022

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees from Ukraine and other third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 9 August, Slovak authorities have reported 668,195 border crossings from Ukraine, out of whom 95 per cent were reported to be refugees from Ukraine and 5 per cent other (TCNs). At the same time, 401,945 border crossings to Ukraine have been reported since 28 February 2022 (UNHCR).

This report is based on a survey launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) with persons crossings to Ukraine from Slovakia since mid-April, and presents an analysis based on 185 surveys collected between 19 April and 31 July 2022 by IOM Slovakia trained enumerators. Individuals crossing into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees and conclusions on definitive trends cannot be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing to Ukraine, and results should only be considered as indicative.