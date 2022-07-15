Ukraine Response 2022 - Slovakia Displacement Surveys Ukranian Refugees and Third-Country Nationals: Displacement patterns, needs and intentions surveys, 9 March - 30 June 2022

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 14 July 2022, Slovak authorities have reported 603, 957 arrivals from Ukraine out of whom 561, 939 were Ukrainian refugees and 14, 686 third-country nationals (TCNs).

This report is based on displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

All surveys were conducted face-to-face by IOM Slovakia trained enumerators with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents a short analysis based on 1,027 surveys collected between 9 March and 30 June 2022.

Demographic profile

Between 9 March and 30 June 2022, IOM conducted 1,027 displacement patterns, needs and intentions interviews with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs at 2 Border Crossing Points (BSPs) at Vyšné Německé, Ubl'a, Registration centres at Michalovce, Humenné and Červená Hviezda Hotspot. Out of the total 1,027 respondents, 99 per cent were Ukrainian refugees and 1 per cent TCNs, originally from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Tunisia and Uzbekistan.

The top five regions of refugee's origin were Kharkiv (21%), Kyiv (19%), Donetsk (14%), Dnipropetrovsk (10%) and Odessa (5%).