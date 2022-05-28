Ukraine Response 2022 - Slovakia Displacement Surveys Ukranian Refugees and Third-Country Nationals: Displacement patterns, needs and intentions surveys, 9 March - 22 May 2022

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 25th May, Slovak authorities have reported 454,023 arrivals from Ukraine out of whom 419, 710 were Ukrainian refugees and 13, 899 third-country nationals (TCNs).

This report is based on a displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). All surveys were conducted face-to-face by IOM Slovakia trained enumerators with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents a short analysis based on 780 surveys collected between 9 March and 22 May 2022.

Demographic profile

Between 9 March and 22 May 2022, IOM conducted 780 displacement patterns, needs and intentions interviews with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs at 2 Border Crossing Points (BSPs) at Vyšné Německé, Ub'la, at the Michalovce and Humenné Registration Centre, at Červená Hvězda Hotspot in Košice and Gabčíkovo Reception Centre.

Out of the total 780 respondents, 99 per cent were Ukrainian refugees and 1 per cent TCNs, mainly from Uzbekistan.

The top four regions of refugees’ origin were Kharkiv (20%), Kyiv (19%), Donetsk (15%) and Dnipropetrovsk (11%)