Ukraine Response 2022 – Slovakia Displacement Surveys Ukranian Refugees and Third Country Nationals

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 13 April 2022, Slovak authorities have reported 326,997 arrivals from Ukraine, out of whom 301,772 were Ukrainian refugees and 12,817 TCNs.

This report is based on a displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Surveys are conducted face-to-face by trained enumerators with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs fleeing Ukraine after 24 February 2022. This report presents a rapid sectoral needs analysis based on 161 surveys with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs collected between 9 and 30 March 2022.