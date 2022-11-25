Ukraine Response 2022 - Slovakia: Displacement Surveys Refugees from Ukraine and TCNs (9 March - 11 November 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered due to the war in Ukraine. As of 16 November 2022, Slovak authorities have reported 963,542 arrivals from Ukraine out of whom 887,555 were Ukrainian refugees and 16,818 TCNs.

According to the statistics from the Border Police authorities, 101,065 persons have applied for Temporary protection status in Slovakia in connection with the war in Ukraine by 16 November 2022. Ninety-nine per cent of the applications are from Ukrainian nationals, composed of 50 per cent adult women, 13 per cent adult men and 37 per cent children.

This report is based on a survey of displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Slovakia in March 2022. All surveys were conducted face-to-face by IOM Slovakia trained enumerators with refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents a short analysis based on 1,817 surveys collected between 9 March and 11 November 2022 at 2 Border Crossing Points (BCPs) in Vyšné Německé and Ubl'a, 2 Registration centres in Michalovce and Humenné and at Hotspot in Košice. For more information, read the Methodology on page 6 of this report.