Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Analysis: Third Country Nationals - Slovakia (Data Available as of 24 June 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of persons fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This report is based on cumulative and daily registrations by the Bureau of Border and Foreign Police of the Presidium of the Police Force (BBFP) of Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering from Ukraine to the territory of Slovakia through all Border Crossing Points (BCPs), since 24 February 2022, numbers of those who exited the country towards Ukraine, as well as on number of those who applied for asylum or temporary protection in Slovakia.

To date, Ukrainian refugees represent 92 per cent (501,059) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine to Slovakia, with 6 per cent (30,845) of Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) and 2 per cent (9,822) of Slovak nationals recorded.