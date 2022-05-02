Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Analysis: Third Country Nationals - Slovakia (Data Available as of 25 April 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of persons fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This report is based on cumulative and daily registrations by the Bureau of Border and Foreign Police of the Presidium of the Police Force (BBFP) of Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering from Ukraine to the territory of Slovakia through all Border Crossing Points (BCPs), since 24 February 2022, and out them, on the numbers of those who exited the country towards Ukraine, as well as on number of those who applied for asylum or temporary protection in Slovakia.

Third-country nationals represent 7% of all entries from Ukraine so far

To date, Ukrainian refugees represent 92 per cent (332,587) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine to Slovakia, with 7 per cent (23,027) of ThirdCountry Nationals (TCNs) and 1 per cent (4,884) of Slovak nationals recorded. Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 84 per cent of all individuals (93,470) registered while leaving Slovakia towards Ukraine during the reporting period, with 10 per cent (15,335) of TCNs and 4 per cent of Slovak nationals (4,852) recorded leaving towards Ukraine. More than 60 per cent of the entries of TCNs occurred before 10 March, with a peak of entries (8,391) between 27 February and 2 March 2022. On the other hand, only a quarter of exits of TCNs occurred before 10 March, with exits from Slovakia towards Ukraine showing a more equal distribution in the reporting period. This report focuses on trends of TCNs from Ukraine to Slovakia, analyzing data on nationalities, asylum applications and requests of temporary protection.