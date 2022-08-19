Terms of Reference: Slovakia PSEA Task Force, 19 August 2022

Background

Protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) is a critical priority of the refugee response, requiring dedicated and coordinated action across all programmatic areas, from the outset of the emergency. The risks of SEA may be particularly high in the Ukraine emergency, where women and children comprise the majority of refugees. These risks may be further compounded by the overall volatility of the crisis, a lack of awareness amongst refugees regarding their rights and the services available to them, and the large and diverse nature of the actors working in the response, including many volunteers.

Task Force Responsibilities

Under the auspices of the Refugee Coordination Forum, the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Task Force (hereafter: PSEA Task Force) is the primary body for technical-level coordination and oversight of PSEA activities in Slovakia.

The PSEA Task Force is responsible for implementing coordinated activities among member organizations to: (a) minimize the risk of SEA by aid workers and other individuals and entities involved in the refugee response; (b) ensure effective response when SEA allegations do arise; and (c) raise awareness of PSEA in Slovakia. The PSEA Task Force activities will follow a victim-centered approach and will respect the principles of safety, confidentiality, respect, and non-discrimination.

The presence of the PSEA Task Force does not lessen the responsibility of individual Task Force member organizations to develop, implement, and strengthen internal PSEA programs at the country level: senior management within each member organization remains accountable for PSEA within their organizations.1

The PSEA Task Force is not responsible for investigating or adjudicating complaints: these functions rest exclusively with the entity that employs the individual against whom a complaint has been alleged, in line with internal policy and procedure.