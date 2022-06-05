Terms of Reference: Slovakia PSEA Task Force

Background

Protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) is a critical priority of the refugee response, requiring dedicated and coordinated action across all programmatic areas, from the outset of the emergency. The risks of SEA may be particularly high Ukraine emergency, where women and children comprise the majority of refugees. These risks may be further compounded by the overall volatility of the crisis, a lack of awareness amongst refugees regarding their rights and the services available to them, and the large and diverse nature of the actors working in the response, including many volunteers.

Task Force Responsibilities

Under the auspices of the Refugee Coordinator (UNHCR Representative), the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Task Force (hereafter: PSEA Task Force) is the primary body for technical-level coordination and oversight of PSEA activities in line with the PSEA Action Plan and high-level Strategy in Slovakia.

The presence of the PSEA Task Force does not diminish the responsibility of individual Task Force members to develop, implement, and strengthen internal PSEA programs at the country level. Senior management within each member organization remains accountable for PSEA within their organizations.

The Task Force is responsible for implementing coordinated activities between members to minimize the risk of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) by individuals and entities involved in the refugee response; ensure effective response when SEA allegations do arise; and raise awareness of PSEA in Slovakia. Inter-agency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should also be developed in that respect. The PSEA Task Force activities follow a victim-centred approach and will respect the principles of safety, confidentiality, respect, and non-discrimination.

The PSEA Task Force is not responsible for investigating or adjudicating individual SEA complaints. These functions rest exclusively with the entity that employs the individual against whom a complaint has been alleged, in line with internal policy and procedure.