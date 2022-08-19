Slovakia: World Humanitarian Day 2022

In Slovakia

Humanitarian aid workers, including from National and International NGOs and the United Nations Agencies, have joined efforts with State authorities and other actors, to respond to the needs of affected populations from the war in Ukraine, including refugees and asylum-seekers and third-country nationals.

The Ukrainian crisis response has been built on humanitarian work already being done in the country, mainly by local responders, civil society and volunteers, in support of the Government-led responses for different refugee populations from across the world.

Global Facts & Figures

In 2021, 460 aid workers were attacked: 140 killed, 203 wounded and 117 kidnapped. Of the aid workers who died, 98% were national staff and 2% were international (expatriate) staff. More than half (53%) were staff of national NGOs.

Most of the violence took place in South Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria. Casualties are expected to rise significantly this year due to the war in Ukraine, where rocket attacks and shelling threaten civilians and aid providers equally.

2022 Campaign

