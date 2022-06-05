Slovakia: Terms of Reference National Protection Working Group

Background

Slovakia has received nearly 300,000 refugees from Ukraine since the commencement of hostilities through the end of March 2022. At the outset of the crisis UNHCR established an inter-agency (IA) mechanism to support the coordination of the humanitarian response. The aim is to encompass coordination within and across all sectors in all field locations and has drawn on the experience of UN agencies and NGOs, supported by an integrated information management system.

Structure

The national Protection Working Group (PWG) is open to all humanitarian operational partners intervening in the Protection sector, be they Government, UN/inter-governmental organisations, or nongovernmental organisations (both national and international) that are abiding by established humanitarian principles in the delivery of their humanitarian interventions (including SEA commitments) and have particular expertise in the field of Protection.

The PWG at the national level draws participation from protection-related forums and areas of responsibility. These include:

• Protection Working Groups (PWG) at the field level

• Child Protection sub working group

• Anti-trafficking

• Gender-based Violence (GBV)

• Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)

• Accountability to Affected People (AAP)

• Access to Territory

• Implementation of Temporary Protection

• Other topics to be determined

The PWG shall be led by the Migration Office of the Ministry of Interior and UNHCR as per their leadership and specific accountability in the sector’s response.

In addition to the responsible UN agencies, the WG may appoint a NGO representative as co-lead. The NGO representative must be selected through a participatory and transparent process, and by wide agreement of the WG partners. The NGO co-lead should be from an organization with (a) recognised technical expertise in the sector, (b) operational capacity in the sector in the geographic area covered by the WG, and (c) the willingness and capacity to commit time and resources to the co-lead responsibilities. The WG may decide to have the NGO co-lead on a rotation basis.