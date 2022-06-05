Slovakia: Global Compact on Refugees

About the Global Compact on Refugees

The Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) is a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognizing that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation. It provides a blueprint for governments, international organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure that host communities get the support they need and that refugees can lead productive lives.

About the Global Refugee Forum

A central arrangement to translate GCR into action is the Global Refugee Forum (GRF), where States and other actors come together every four years to share good practices and contribute with financial support, technical expertise and policy changes to help reach the goals of the Global Compact. SLOVAKIA has made three pledges at the first-ever Global Refugee Forum in 2019 and has provided updates against these pledges since.