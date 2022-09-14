Slovakia Factsheet - Ukraine Emergency, September 2022

UNHCR provides assistance and protection to individuals fleeing Ukraine under temporary protection (provided by the Government of Slovakia).

To identify vulnerable individuals, UNHCR and partners carry out monitoring and profiling at border crossing points and registration centres to identify issues, provide support, and make referrals.

UNHCR is leading the coordination of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in support of refugees from Ukraine as well as the people and governments of host countries.

KEY FIGURES

(as of 31 August)

733,130 total arrivals of non-Slovaks from Ukraine since 24 February.

499,736 total non-Slovak departures to Ukraine since 24 February.

84% of the Ukrainian arrivals to Slovakia are women and children.

91,445 applications for temporary protection status in Slovakia.

52,735 Refugees and vulnerable Third Country Nationals have enrolled for interagency cash assistance.

OVERVIEW

Since war broke out in Ukraine, Slovakia has been quickly transformed from a transit country to a country of destination, with more than 700,000 arrivals as of end of August, and over 90,000 individuals applying for temporary protection status here.

While the initial influx has stabilized, the volatile security situation in Ukraine leaves open the possibility of a large exodus in the future. Some refugees have moved on to other countries in Europe and elsewhere, but many have remained in Slovakia.

UNHCR has boosted its presence to support coordination for the response, provide protection, lifesaving cash assistance, and other support in line with the Government-led efforts.