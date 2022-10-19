Slovakia Factsheet, September 2022

UNHCR provides assistance and protection to refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless individuals - including individuals fleeing Ukraine under temporary protection.

UNHCR provides quality support and referral to relevant services available – through Blue Dots, partners, and complaint and feedback mechanisms.

Inter-Agency Coordination: UNHCR leads the coordination of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Slovakia to support refugees from Ukraine and the host country.

HIGHLIGHTS

Coordination: Within the Refugee Response Plan (RRP), UNHCR supports the Government to coordinate humanitarian actors via the Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) which includes sector-specific working groups aligned with the national response.

Asylum Legislation

To promote international refugee law standards, UNHCR regularly comments on amendments to the asylum law – most recently resulting in strengthening the role of legal counsel in the asylum procedure.

Legislation related to Ukraine

Various favorable legislative changes have been adopted such as the Lex Ukraine 3 package which, among other components, regulates data sharing with international organizations to facilitate the provision of assistance to those most in need. Such data sharing is of particular importance for the cash-based intervention (CBI) programme.