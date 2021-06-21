Slovakia
Slovakia Fact Sheet, February 2021
Asylum-seekers have access to territory and the asylum procedure, but many continue to move onwards. Slovakia supports the Global Compact on Refugees.
Slovakia is party to all relevant asylum and statelessness instruments. Rights of refugees are on a par with citizens, except for certain political rights.
Slovakia delivered on its pledge made at the Global Refugee Forum to donate EUR 100,000 for education and equal opportunities, and deploy asylum experts.