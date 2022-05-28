Slovakia - DISPLACEMENT SURVEYS: Ukrainian Refugees and Third-Country Nationals (09 March - 22 May 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 25th May, Slovak authorities have reported 454,023 arrivals from Ukraine out of whom 419, 710 were Ukrainian refugees and 13, 899 third-country nationals (TCNs).

This report is based on a displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). All surveys were conducted face-to-face by IOM Slovakia trained enumerators with Ukrainian refugees and TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents a short analysis based on 780 surveys collected between 9 March and 22 May 2022.