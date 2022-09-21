Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Light, 96AVH Slovakia (May 2022)

Background

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering Slovakia has been registered as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 25th May, Slovak authorities have reported 454,023 arrivals from Ukraine out of whom 419,710 were Ukrainian refugees and 13,899 third-country nationals (TCNs).1 Slovakia has been mainly a transit country but is increasingly becoming a country of destination. Both for the Government and for the public, managing such a large population of refugees was a relatively new challenge. Between 24 February and 23 of June 2022, a total of 82,799 persons requested temporary protection in the territory of Slovakia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Out of these, the vast majority were from Ukrainian nationals (99,4%) and less than 1% from third-country nationals – 526 requests of temporary protection from persons of 44 different nationalities were received in Slovakia (as per June 2022).2 Data collected by REACH between 4 March and 5 June also indicated that 38% of respondents crossing the border into Slovakia considered it as their final destination and that 65% of those intended to stay in the country as long as the conflict in Ukraine continued. 3 To respond to their needs, the Slovakian authorities have established around 200 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs). As of 13 March, the RACs were hosting 6627 refugees. While these centres are playing a key role in the humanitarian response, the overwhelming majority of refugees are residing in the host community; however, little to no information is currently available to response actors regarding their demographic profile, household composition, geographical presence, vulnerabilities, humanitarian needs, movement intentions, or coping capacities. This context of urgency together with capacity constraints are the reasons for the MSNA Light.