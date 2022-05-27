Inter-agency Operational Update – Slovakia, as of 24 May 2022

Confronted with the largest refugee emergency in its history, Slovakia has responded with generosity and solidarity, moving quickly to establish a Temporary Protection Status under domestic law and mobilizing authorities at all levels along with civil society, private sector actors, volunteers and localcommunities to receive refugees and support them in meeting their needs. Nearly 450,000 arrivals from Ukraine havecrossed into Slovakia since the war began and over 75,000 refugees have applied for temporary protection statushere.The Government has assumed strong leadership of the refugee response, with important support from civil society, the private sector, volunteers, and international organizations. UNHCR helps the Government coordinate humanitarian actors via the Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF), which includes sector-specific working groups aligned with the national response.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) contributes to a “whole-of-society” response in support of refugeesfrom Ukraine as well as the people and governments of host countries – and is specifically designed to complement the Government’s clear leadership. The Slovakia chapter involves 21 partners comprisinga total of $91.9M financial requirements by December 2022.

The Refugee Coordination Forum for the Slovak Republic (RCF) brings together a still broader group of stakeholdersnow operating in the country – including the Government, civil society, refugee-led initiatives, donor countries, the private sector, the UN and other international organizations – to ensure a harmonized and effective response. The 5W toolis designed to identify RCF partners and their activities, and will continue to be updated as the response evolves.