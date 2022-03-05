Slovakia + 1 more
Initial Assessment Report Eastern Slovakia 3rd March 2022
Attachments
Methods used:
- Observations
- Listening
- Semi-structured interviews
Assessment focus:
- Identify primary health care needs for possible Emergency Medical Team (EMT Type 1) deployment
- Technical support to Slovakian Samaritan Association (ASSR) in transition camps
Key findings:
- Situation currently compensated
- Sufficient capacities:
- Shelter
- Medical care
- Food
- Non-food
- Transportation
- Communication
- Vast majority of refugees travel onwards
- Lack of coordination (including distribution of arrivals)
Recommendations:
- Establishment of a humanitarian coordination system at border, district, provincial and national level
- Assessment Strategy for public health relevant medical conditions, including TB, SARS- CoV-2, Immunization status (including Measles), chronic diseases and age & disability inclusion (nothing about us without us)
- Centralized coordination mechanism for distribution of refugees
- Training to volunteers and humanitarian staff on Sphere , Camp Management, IPC, Age & Disability Inclusion (https://handbook.spherestandards.org/en/; https://www.edf- feph.org/publications/toolkit-inclusion-of-refugees-with-disabilities/)