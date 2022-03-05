Slovakia + 1 more

Initial Assessment Report Eastern Slovakia 3rd March 2022

Methods used:

  • Observations
  • Listening
  • Semi-structured interviews

Assessment focus:

  • Identify primary health care needs for possible Emergency Medical Team (EMT Type 1) deployment
  • Technical support to Slovakian Samaritan Association (ASSR) in transition camps

Key findings:

  • Situation currently compensated
  • Sufficient capacities:
  • Shelter
  • Medical care
  • Food
  • Non-food
  • Transportation
  • Communication
  • Vast majority of refugees travel onwards
  • Lack of coordination (including distribution of arrivals)

Recommendations:

  • Establishment of a humanitarian coordination system at border, district, provincial and national level
  • Assessment Strategy for public health relevant medical conditions, including TB, SARS- CoV-2, Immunization status (including Measles), chronic diseases and age & disability inclusion (nothing about us without us)
  • Centralized coordination mechanism for distribution of refugees
  • Training to volunteers and humanitarian staff on Sphere , Camp Management, IPC, Age & Disability Inclusion (https://handbook.spherestandards.org/en/; https://www.edf- feph.org/publications/toolkit-inclusion-of-refugees-with-disabilities/)

