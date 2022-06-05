Accountability to Affected People (AAP) coordination group for Ukraine Situation Response in Slovakia: Terms of Reference, 22 April 2022

Background

The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and has forced people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection, and assistance. By the 31 st of March, 292,0391 people have arrived in Slovakia, with the majority being women and children. Arrivals are primarily from Ukraine, but there are also many with other nationalities who had been residing, seeking asylum, or were recognised refugees in Ukraine. The movement of people remains highly fluid with many refugees continuing to move through Slovakia to several destinations in Europe, the US and Canada, but also those intending to stay in the country. Those who do not have specific plans and resources are provided with accommodation in temporary shelters or short-term solutions identified by local authorities, organisations and volunteers. Upon arrival, individuals can find support provided by government authorities, local and international organisations and volunteers at Hot Spots, Reception Points, and transit hubs. From information and services provided along with that gathered through their journeys, refugees make decisions about onwards movements and accessing services. Despite existing support, huge information, communication, and engagement gaps remains for refugees to have access to quality information they need, can communicate with actors in their preferred formats, and are able to participate in the decisions and activities that impact their futures.

UNHCR and partners have launched a Regional Refugee Response Plan that has Accountability to Affected People at its core to ensure those forced to flee can meaningfully participate in response design and decisions and can access services based on their priorities in safe and accessible ways. UNHCR will lead on AAP coordination, ensuring it is mainstreamed across response activities, and organisations commit to upholding minimum standards. This coordination will be guided by the Core Humanitarian Standard, the Grand Bargain Commitments, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Commitments on Inclusion and Accountability to Affected People and prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA). UNHCR will work in partnership with local and international organisations, including Refugee Led Organisations and informal networks, and in close collaboration with local stakeholders and authorities.