WHO Sierra Leone Biennial Report 2020-2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

WHO defines its Strategic directions through its General Programme of Work (GPW) which is implemented over a 5-year period. The current Programme of Work or GPW13 (2019-2023) focusses on triple billion targets to achieve measurable impacts on people’s health at the country level by promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the most vulnerable. The GPW13 is translated into actions through the Biennial Workplans implemented and reported at country level in alignment with country priorities and the SDG targets.

The 2020-2021 Biennial Report presents the contributions of WHO Sierra Leone to the Government’s priorities towards the health related SDG targets through technical and leadership support. The key achievements are summarized under the following thematic areas:

Universal Health Coverage

With WHO support, access to quality essential health services improved significantly.

National health sector policies and strategic technical documents were developed including the National Health and Sanitation Policy, the National Health Sector Strategic Plan 2021-2025, National Quality of Care (QoC) Policy; the Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH) Strategic Roadmap among others. Implementation of these documents are being supported to improve health outcomes in Sierra Leone.

Institutionalizing the quality-of-care agenda in Sierra Leone is fundamental in improving patient safety and outcome. WHO supported the government’s efforts in this direction by facilitating a National QoC stakeholders’ forum that discussed critical issues such as regulations, experience of care, health care standards, leadership, and management.

Change packages aimed at reducing maternal mortality from Pregnancy Induced Hypertension (PIH), Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) and Sepsis were developed. In addition, the Emergency Triage and Treatment (ETAT) manual for improved paediatric care in hospitals was developed and implemented as part of WHO support to implement the Maternal and Newborn Health (MNH) standard.

Substantial efforts for polio eradication through routine immunization, safe and secure retention of polioviruses have been recorded. WHO provided technical and financial support that contributed to the successful implementation of three rounds of poliovirus