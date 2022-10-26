WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

251 mt of food distributed

USD 11.9 m six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

USD 386,577 cash-based transfers made 105,479 people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• WFP conducted one-off emergency cash-based transfers for over 7,000 people displaced by the 28 August floods and mudslides around Freetown. Over 1,400 households received the equivalent of USD 187 each to meet their food needs for two months. WFP undertook the exercise in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency and in response to a government request for humanitarian assistance to cushion the displaced households as they rebuild their lives.

Root Causes (Preventing Chronic Malnutrition)

• To empower parents and caretakers in improving the nutritional status of their children aged 6-23 months, 1,500 members of 150 mother support groups in Kambia,

Moyamba, and Pujehun districts were trained in optimal maternal, infant, and young child feeding (IYCF) practices.

Through demonstrations, the trainees also learnt how to produce healthy complementary foods using locally available ingredients. Collaborating with district health teams, WFP strengthens the capacity of mother support groups because they are key mechanisms for reducing stunting at the community level. On a regular basis, the groups – which are comprised of mothers, fathers, and grandparents – educate other parents and caregivers.

Resilience Building (School Feeding & Livelihoods)

• As the 2022/23 school year began in September 2022, WFP resumed school feeding in Pujehun and Kambia districts targeting over 94,000 schoolchildren in 440 schools. Prior to this, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education conducted an orientation and training for 863 school administrators and school management committees in food handling and storage.

• With the Ministry of Agriculture, WFP conducted a comprehensive capacity assessment of 140 farmer-based organizations (FBOs) and 15 aggregators in Kenema,

Pujehun, Koinadugu, Moyamba, Tonkolili, Falaba and Kambia districts. The results will pinpoint areas for strengthening to enhance the entities’ viability. WFP also facilitated governance and leadership trainings for ten FBOs in Kambia district. Poor governance is a key constraint to the growth of FBOs across Sierra Leone.