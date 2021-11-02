WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

105 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 transferred in cash-based assistance

USD 3.3 m six months (October 2021–March 2022) net funding requirement

5,556 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, provided in-kind food assistance to severely food insecure households whose vulnerability has been exacerbated by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in three additional districts – Karene, Port Loko and Moyamba – since the last distribution in August in Bombali district,. The assistance will enable households to meet their food and nutritional needs. To date, this one-off relief assistance reached over 65,000 people, prioritizing households headed by women, people living with chronic illness or disability, the elderly and families with more than two children aged 24-59 months.

WFP provided specialized nutritious foods (Super Cereal Plus, Super Cereal) and fortified vegetable oil to 5,538 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women under its Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme in Bo, Kailahun and Kenema districts.

WFP facilitated two community-based participatory planning (CBPP) processes in the Lower and Upper Banta chiefdoms of Moyamba district under its peacebuilding programme, implemented jointly by UNDP and the Government of Sierra Leone. CBPP empowers communities to lead the planning and implementation of interventions that build resilience and transform their livelihoods. Facilitated by development ministries and agencies, each chiefdom formulated a multiyear, multi-sector community action plan.

Schools re-opened on the 6th of September and WFP has undertaken preparatory works to resume its school feeding activities in Pujehun, Kambia, Karene and Bonthe districts. These include carrying out school assessments and headcounts, as well as drafting a revised memorandum of understanding to formalize its partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education.