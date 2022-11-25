WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

313 mt of food distributed

USD 14.1 million six-month (November 2022 – April 2023) net funding requirements

USD 4,432 cash-based transfers made

118,000 people assisted in October 2022

Operational Updates

Resilience Building (School Feeding & Livelihoods)

A direct contribution agreement was signed with the Government of Sierra Leone to feed over 115,000 primary school children in Bonthe, Karene and Kenema districts during the 2022/23 academic year. Subsequently, WFP signed agreements with district-level education offices, with whom it will collaborate to supply over 2,300 metric tons of food, including through home-grown school feeding starting in November. In October, WFP fed over 118,000 children in Kambia, Karene, and Pujehun districts, including through the home-grown school feeding pilot. Additionally, in collaboration with the national school feeding secretariat, WFP trained 440 head teachers and 440 representatives of school management committees in implementing and reporting on school feeding in Kambia and Pujehun districts.

The Government recognizes that historically, in times of widespread poverty, food insecurity, and malnutrition, school feeding has been an important safety net in the country. In addition, in its Education Sector Plan (2022-2026), Sierra Leone is focusing on improving learning throughout the first four years of school.

WFP recognizes that poor governance is a significant barrier to the growth and viability of farmers’ organizations. In October, it conducted organizational governance and management training for 40 assisted groups in Tonkolili,

Koinadugu, and Falaba districts in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.