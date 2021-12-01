WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) released the August 2021 lean season Food Security Monitoring System report (FSMS), which found a general deterioration in the Food Consumption Score (FCS) in Sierra Leone. The share of households with “poor” FCS increased to 37 percent in August 2021 from 34 percent in June 2020.

The proportion of households with “acceptable” FCS decreased to 21 percent in August 2021 from 29 percent in June 2020. The consistent deterioration in FCS most likely reflects the impact of continuously increasing food and fuel prices, given that Sierra Leone is a net importer of food, in addition to the macroeconomic decline during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 4,800 vulnerable households (approximately half of them headed by women) were targeted by WFP using a community-based approach and will receive a two-month cash transfer in Kenema district in November. Funded by WFP’s internal emergency funding mechanism, this assistance will enable households to meet their immediate food needs and recover from a year of high food insecurity exacerbated by the economic impact of the COVID-19. A scale-up of cash-based transfers to poor households is in line with the recommendations outlined in the FSMS.

In Moyamba, Bombali, Karene and Port Loko districts, WFP is using in-kind food to assist the same profile of vulnerable households as in Kenema, mostly those headed by women, widows and chronically ill persons, as well as others with more than two children under the age of 5. A total of 5,165 people, nearly 60 percent of them female, received food in Moyamba district in October.

WFP staff visited 17 schools to assess their readiness to pilot the homegrown school feeding programme in Kambia and Pujehun districts. The schools and their communities were found ready, while smallholder farmers confirmed their struggle to find a market for their surplus fresh foods. WFP sensitized school management committees and the farmers on the advantages of homegrown school feeding. Local education and agriculture stakeholders expressed their strong interest in scaling up the programme.