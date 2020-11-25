WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

870.9 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 6.7 m six months (November 2020–April 2021) net funding requirement

383,009 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Context

Sierra Leone is a low-income country marked by food-deficit with 63 percent of Sierra Leoneans estimated to be food insecure (June 2020 Food Security Monitoring System survey). Food security has drastically deteriorated since January, demonstrating the considerable impact of COVID- 19 on households that rely on fragile livelihoods. Poverty levels are high, with 53 percent of the population living below the income poverty line (with less than USD 1.25 per day), and the country is still socially and economically recovering from the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak which ended in 2016.

Since the country registered its first COVID-19 case in March 2020, cumulative confirmed positive cases stand at 2,365 as of the end of October. The pandemic has led to the closure of schools and disruption of supply chains. Nutrition and livelihood activities have been affected by measures geared towards breaking the chain of transmission.

About half of the adult population is illiterate (44 percent among women) and the country ranks 150 out of 160 countries assessed on the Gender Inequality Index. WFP has been present in the country since 1968, helping to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition challenges among vulnerable groups. The launch of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2020 – 2024), in line with the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperationa Framework (UNSDCF 2020-2023), is an opportunity for WFP in Sierra Leone to build upon the lessons learned to achieve Zero Hunger.