25 Nov 2019

WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (351.74 KB)

In Numbers

292.53 mt of food assistance distributed US$ 0 cash-based transfers made
US$ 6 m six months (October 2019–March 2020) net funding requirement
59,573 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• In October 2019, WFP Sierra Leone assisted 93 percent of its planned beneficiaries through 292 mt of assorted food items distributed to 59,573 beneficiaries receiving food and nutrition assistance for stunting prevention, moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), school feeding and disaster management.

• WFP started complementary feeding for stunting prevention in Pujohn districts, assisting 7,416 children aged 6 - 23 months, and 8,129 pregnant and lactating women (PLW). This activity was aimed to address districts with the highest stunting rates, as per findings from the national survey.

• At the beginning of the 2019/2020 school year, WFP participated in cooking demonstrations that was coupled with nutrition sensitization interventions.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Basic & Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) WFP conducted an assessment of schools in districts of Kambia and Pujehun. A head count exercise was done to verify the current enrolment figures of children in supported schools. This also helped to determine whether basic infrastructures are available at given schools. In October, WFP provided 24,362 students with warm and nutritious meals together with community sensitization and training of education authorities.

