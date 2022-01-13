WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

572.6 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 909,513 transferred in cash-based assistance

USD 2.8 m six months (December 2021– May 2022) net funding requirement

233,317 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP continued providing direct and indirect food assistance to 1 million severely food insecure Sierra Leoneans in the worst-hit chiefdoms through emergency food assistance, school feeding, nutrition prevention, agricultural support to smallholder farmers and institutional capacity strengthening.

• WFP provided two-month emergency cash-based transfers to 4,700 vulnerable households (23,500 people) in Gaura, Koya, Nomo and Tunkia chiefdoms in Kenema district. Of these recipients, 11,985 were women and 11,515 men. WFP assisted mostly households headed by women, widowers and chronically ill persons, as well as those with more than two children aged 6-59 months.

• WFP resumed school feeding nationally, providing 206,308 children (48 percent girls, 52 percent boys) with one hot meal a day in 918 primary schools in the most food insecure chiefdoms. Collaborating with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, WFP supported Governmentassisted primary schools in Kambia, Pujehun, Karene,

Kenema and Bonthe districts. In addition, WFP continued to develop guidelines and prepare for the home-grown school feeding pilot due to begin in January 2022.

• Advocating and promoting nutrition-sensitive agriculture and food diversification, WFP trained 250 farmers and 61 community youth agricultural extension agents in Kambia, Tonkolili, Pujehun and Moyamba districts. WFP collaborated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF), whose experts provided practical modules on how to cultivate nutritious local staples, vegetables and legumes.

• WFP supported eight rural farms operated by over 500 young people with tarpaulins, air-tight bags and training in post-harvest management to reduce losses during the ongoing rice harvest. The training, which WFP conducted in partnership with MAF, also covered food loss minimization and profit maximization. It took place in Kambia, Kenema,

Koinadugu, Moyamba, Pujehun and Tonkolili districts.