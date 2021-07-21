WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers*

401 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 197,381 cash-based transfers made

USD 23 m six months (June–November 2021) net funding requirement

107,890 people assisted in May 2021

*Figures based on estimates

Operational Updates

Over 1,800 households (9,000 individuals) received two months unconditional food assistance to help them cope with the impacts of COVID-19 in Western Area Rural and Urban.

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation distributed some 36 mt of ready-to-use therapeutic food to more than 5,000 children aged 6-59 months in Western Areas and Port Loko districts for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.

In June, nearly 75,000 schoolchildren were assisted with over 28 metric tons of food commodities in Kambia and Pujehun districts.

WFP completed the first round of cash-based transfers as part of the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme, targeting 2,145 farming households (10,725 beneficiaries) engaged in developing small-scale irrigation systems in Inland Valley Swamps (IVS) in Pujehun and Moyamba districts. The total transfer value disbursed was SLL 1,270,972,560 (around USD 124,410).

With technical support from WFP, the National School Feeding Policy has been released following cabinet’s endorsement The policy provides guidelines for the transition and institutional arrangements and structures for a home-grown school feeding scheme. With this policy, Sierra Leone has taken a bold major step to follow the current trend of countries taking responsibility and ownership of their school feeding programme.

WFP, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and other partners launched the 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA) report which shows that 57 percent (4.7 million) of Sierra Leonians are food insecure. This report will be useful to the Government, donors, development and humanitarian partners for planning food and nutrition interventions in the country and targeting intervention areas.

WFP handed over the main logistics base in Port Loko to the National Disaster Management Agency as part of its transition strategy, ensuring that capacity to prepare for and respond to various emergencies is provided to the agency.