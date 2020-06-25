WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

47.974 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 69,270 cash-based transfers made

USD 7.3 m six months (June 2020–November 2020) net funding requirement

17,014 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

• A 13-bed treatment facility equipped with necessary accessories including ventilators was commissioned on 28 May 2020 at the ‘34 Military Hospital’. This facility will be used as an intensive care unit for critically COVID-19 affected patients. This was a joint United Nations project done with technical coordination from UNFPA, while WFP designed and built the facility, an provided a 250 KVA generator and procured supplies.

• WFP, in support of containment measures by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation delivered assorted food items to six COVID-19 treatment centres in Freetown and Port Loko.

Also,in order to meet the food and nutrition needs of vulnerable groups during the three-day nationwide lockdown,

WFP provided food assistance consisting of rice, pulses and vegetable oil to some 4,486 vulnerable individuals including street children, orphans, people living with disabilities, people living with mental illnesses and homeless in shelters and institutions managed by Ministry of Social Welfare, Street Child, SOS Children Village and Don Bosco across 10 districts (Bo, Kailahun, Kambia, Kenema, Kono, Port Loko, Bombali, Tonkolili, Western Area Rural and Western Area Urban).

• WFP supported the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to transport over 900 mt of improved seed rice for distribution– on a loan basis – to smallholder farmers across the country who are cultivating lowland ecologies. This is aimed at boosting local production of the staple rice under cluster 5 of the government’s Quick Action Economic Response Plan (QAERP) in order to mitigate the potential impact of COVID19 pandemic on food security.

• WFP completed the first of two rounds of cash payment of 846,000 Leones (USD 87) per household to 1,095 farming households (representing 5,475 beneficiaries) in Moyamba district (Lower and Upper Banta chiefdoms) and Pujehun district (Malen and Makpele chiefdoms) to meet their own food needs while engaged in Inland Valley Swamp (IVS) development activities under the Peace Building Fund (PBF) project: “Mitigating Resource-based conflicts and increasing community resilience in Pujehun and Moyamba districts in Sierra Leone.”