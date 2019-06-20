20 Jun 2019

WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (312.75 KB)

In Numbers

392 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.5 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 13% of total

37,996 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP continued its support to the government Free Quality Education Initiative by providing school meals to 29,187 primary schoolchildren (49 percent men; 51 women) in 11 vulnerable chiefdoms in Pujehun and Kambia districts.
Additionally, in contribution of the global WFP ‘School Design Competition’, WFP finalised the selection and submission of five student drawings to be judged by WFP headquarters.

• As part of the resilience programme, WFP provided food assistance for asset (FFA) creation to 1,144 beneficiaries in the districts of Kenema,Portloko, Kambia, Falaba, Koinadugu and Tonkolili, amounting to 113 mt.

• The country office hosted a mission from the WFP Regional Bureau to support the community based participatory planning component of the Japan Bilateral Project. A series of follow-up partner meetings and information gathering exercises were held to strengthen the programme.

• As part of the national Early Warning System and to strengthen national capacity in food security monitoring, WFP trained 20 Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) staff in market price monitoring, using paperless data aquisition through the Open Data Kit Platform.The training involved MAF statisticians across the country, including senior statisticians at MAF headquarters.

• In May, WFP and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation reviewed the moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment activities and developed a phase-out plan (towards December 2019) following the recommendation of the protracted relief and recovery operations (PRRO) evaluation.
They prepared memorandum of understanding (MoUs) (national and districts) to carry out the phase-out while strengthening the government’s capacities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.