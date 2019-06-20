WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

392 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.5 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements, representing 13% of total

37,996 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP continued its support to the government Free Quality Education Initiative by providing school meals to 29,187 primary schoolchildren (49 percent men; 51 women) in 11 vulnerable chiefdoms in Pujehun and Kambia districts.

Additionally, in contribution of the global WFP ‘School Design Competition’, WFP finalised the selection and submission of five student drawings to be judged by WFP headquarters.

• As part of the resilience programme, WFP provided food assistance for asset (FFA) creation to 1,144 beneficiaries in the districts of Kenema,Portloko, Kambia, Falaba, Koinadugu and Tonkolili, amounting to 113 mt.

• The country office hosted a mission from the WFP Regional Bureau to support the community based participatory planning component of the Japan Bilateral Project. A series of follow-up partner meetings and information gathering exercises were held to strengthen the programme.

• As part of the national Early Warning System and to strengthen national capacity in food security monitoring, WFP trained 20 Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) staff in market price monitoring, using paperless data aquisition through the Open Data Kit Platform.The training involved MAF statisticians across the country, including senior statisticians at MAF headquarters.

• In May, WFP and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation reviewed the moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment activities and developed a phase-out plan (towards December 2019) following the recommendation of the protracted relief and recovery operations (PRRO) evaluation.

They prepared memorandum of understanding (MoUs) (national and districts) to carry out the phase-out while strengthening the government’s capacities.