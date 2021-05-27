Sierra Leone
WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, March 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
- 389 mt of food assistance distributed USD 611,326 cash-based transfers made
- USD 22.3 m six months (April–September 2021) net funding requirement
- 70,684 people assisted in March 2021
Operational Updates
- WFP in collaboration with partners provided support to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in conducting an impact and needs assessment, following a massive fire that occurred on 24 March in Freetown, specifically at Susan’s Bay, which affected about 1,597 households.
- WFP assisted more than 560 children aged 6-59 months and close to 345 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) through moderate acute malnutrition treatment interventions, with over 16 mt of specialized nutritious food dispatched to 24 health facilities in Falaba district.
- Three months food assistance was provided to 500 beneficiaries in the western area rural district health management team in support of the ongoing food assistance to households quarantined for COVID-19.
- In an effort to promote nutrition sensitive agriculture and food diversification, WFP distributed vegetable seeds to farmer-based organizations supported by WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Kambia, Tonkolili, Moyamba, Pujehun and Kenema districts.
- Meanwhile, harvesting has been completed across all WFP-supported inland valley swamp (IVS) sites. Paddy stocks aggregated amounted to 167.2 mt, with 111.6 mt of processed rice expected. Locally made wheelbarrows and mattocks were distributed to all IVS development sites to boost the harvesting.
- Likewise, 25 community youth contractors were selected by WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Moyamba, Pujehun, and Kenema districts to be trained on IVS development by agricultural engineering specialists from the Ministry.