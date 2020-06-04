WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

709.69 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 6 m six months (April 2020–September 2020) net funding requirement

188,158 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

• The World Food Programme has received the remaining 30,000 of a total of 57,000 bags of rice from the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) that was donated by the People’s Republic of China for the implementation of the Government-funded school feeding programme in support of the Free Quality Education. This rice will be prepared as part of the hot lunches for more than 300,000 primary school children in seven additional districts including Bonthe, Bombali,

Kailahun, Karene, Kenema, Kono, and Port Loko and is part of a USD 4.5 million budget allocation to school feeding activities.

• WFP and MBSSE staff held information sharing sessions with school authorities and other stakeholders on the implementation of the Government-funded national school feeding programme rolled out in the month of March.

• A total of six Peripheral Health Units (two staff per PHU) in the Kambia district received orientation from WFP in collaboration with the Directorate of Food and Nutrition of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to commence the stunting prevention programme in the district following a successful pilot in the Moyamba district.

Modules included;overview of stunting and its effects, beneficiary selection, admission and discharge criteria, food handling and management and Social Behaviour Change Communication in improving nutrition.

• WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry distributed 86.83 mt of food assistance for assets (FFA) to 8,860 beneficiaries in the Kambia, Kenema, and Tonkolili districts to support Inland Valley Swamp development activities as a way of building food systems to enable these districts to meet their own food and nutritional needs.