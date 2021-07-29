WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers*

419 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 124,352 cash-based transfers made

USD 17.6 m six months (June–November 2021) net funding requirement

288,270 people assisted in June 2021

*Figures based on estimates

Operational Updates

As COVID-19 infection rates are rising in Sierra Leone, WFP provided food assistance to 600 households (3,000 individuals) under quarantine in the Western Area Urban and Rural districts of Freetown.

As part of the lean season support, WFP received funds for the implementation of the Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme for children aged 6-59 months in four districts (Falaba, Kailahun, Koinadugu and Moyamba). Also, over 100,000 individuals will receive unconditional food assistance for two months in four food insecure districts (Bombali, Karene, Port Loko and Moyamba).

WFP and partners (including UNDP and the office of the Vice President) have completed the first round of cash distribution to over 2,000 farmers engaged in the rehabilitation or development of inland valley swamp in Lower/Upper Banta chiefdoms in Moyamba district and Makpele and Malen chiefdoms in Pujehun district. This initiative aims to contribute to strengthening social cohesion and community resilience in targeted areas.

In order to boost the production levels of smallholder farmers, WFP has availed two power tillers to highperforming farmer-based organizations (FBOs) in Moyamba. Five other power tillers are planned to be availed to highperforming FBOs in Tonkolili, Kambia, Kenema, and Pujehun.

Procurement of locally produced rice is planned, to help boost local economy and increase income of farmers. Price negotiations for the procurement of 95 mt were completed with FBOs.

Some 132 smallholder farmers and 24 community youth contractors benefited from trainings conducted by WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture on increased rice production in three districts.

WFP and District Health Management Teams started trainings for Mother Support Groups on maternal infant and young child feeding practices in 30 communities in Moyamba and Pujehun districts.

Although the Ebola Emergency was declared over in neighbouring Guinea, WFP took advantage to conduct field level assessments covering 10 of the country’s 16 districts. The assessment covered district-level coordination, status of infrastructure, ground mobility, fuel availability, the availability and quality of Global System for Mobile Communications telephone services. Outcomes of these assessments will feed into preparedness planning.