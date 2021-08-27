WFP Sierra Leone Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

745 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 99,690 transferred in cash-based assistance

USD 11 m six months (August 2021–January 2022) net funding requirement

338,548 people assisted in July 2021

*Figures based on estimates

Operational Updates

• WFP assisted more than 8,500 individuals (including 35 percent women) from 1,700 farming households with cashbased transfers for constructing irrigation structures to enhance year-round cultivation of rice and vegetables in Barri, Makpele and Malen chiefdoms in the southern Pujehun district. The project aims at mitigating local conflicts between communities, government, and private companies by fostering social cohesion through group farming, marketing thus increasing their income and long-term food security. Farming households also acquired improved agronomic practices which will boost their productivity and production.

• To prevent a spike in the rates of moderate acute malnutrition during the lean season ( June-September) in Sierra Leone, WFP provided more than 10,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls with 198 mt of special blended foods and fortified vegetable oil in seven districts (including Moyamba, Falaba, Koinadugu, Kailahun, Western Area Urban, Bo and Kambia). The distribution was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation’s Directorate of Food and Nutrition. Apart from the nutrition gains, this assistance and partnership will prevent a deterioration in the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals while strengthening the capacity of 2,400 health workers.

• More than 300,000 primary schoolchildren (50 percent girls) in over 1,000 government-owned and government-assisted schools in nine districts received a total of 652 mt of rice, pulses, oil, and salt from WFP for their daily hot meal. WFP’s intention with this assistance is to support the government Free Quality Education programme by reducing short-term hunger, thereby enabling children to learn, and encouraging enrolment and increased school attendance.

• WFP, in collaboration with district health management teams, trained 64 mother support group members and community health workers in Moyamba and Pujehun districts to strengthen their capacity in nutrition counselling and assessments at community level. This assistance will also enhance social behaviour change communication on mother, infant and young child feeding practices, thus improving women’s nutritional wellbeing.